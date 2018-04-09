LOOK: No one attended Monday's Rays-White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

It appears as if plenty of good seats are “guaranteed” at Guaranteed Rate Field, especially for day games.
The weather in Chicago on Monday was quite cold, and the White Sox squared off against the Rays, so it wasn’t really a big draw on paper.
Sure enough, fans seemed to agree. Attendance resembled a minor-league game — if that. Check out all the empty seats.
To their credit, the grounds crew did a great job getting the field ready for play, given the snow on it beforehand.
Silver lining — plenty of tickets available!
