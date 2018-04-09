LOOK: No one attended Monday's Rays-White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

It appears as if plenty of good seats are “guaranteed” at Guaranteed Rate Field, especially for day games.

The weather in Chicago on Monday was quite cold, and the White Sox squared off against the Rays, so it wasn’t really a big draw on paper.

Sure enough, fans seemed to agree. Attendance resembled a minor-league game — if that. Check out all the empty seats.

There might be 200 people at White Sox game (not exaggerating) and I don’t blame them… freezing, overcast and people work! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/pr7ds4LKO1 — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) April 9, 2018

#WhiteSox fans are fed up. Bottom of the first. I better get a foul ball today. pic.twitter.com/kpxgLqdihE — Evan Sutton (@EvanWSutton) April 9, 2018

To their credit, the grounds crew did a great job getting the field ready for play, given the snow on it beforehand.

Somebody running the scoreboard has a sense of humor. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fKll1CPDQU — Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) April 9, 2018

Silver lining — plenty of tickets available!