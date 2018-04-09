Shohei Ohtani sets records - Owns the internet in his first week in the big leagues

Let’s break down what Ohtani has accomplished in both yesterday’s start against the Oakland A’s, and his overall first week on both the mound and at the plate in the big leagues which earned him the AL Player of the Week Award.

But before we dig in, just to set the mood, let’s all gaze at this pitching line from yesterday’s contest:

(7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO, 0 HR; 91 pitches — 59 strikes)

Shohei Ohtani retired first 19 batters faced in yesterday’s magical start in Anaheim, which was the first time he’s toed the rubber for the Angels at home. Ohtani became the third player all-time to pitch 7+ innings with one-or-fewer hits and 12+ strikeouts in one of first two career pitching appearances since Steve Woodard, MIL in 1997 and Juan Marichal, SF in 1960. Ohtani’s 18 total strikeouts this year tie an Angels record in first two career pitching appearances with Tim Fortungo. His 12 strikeouts on Sunday vs. the Oakland A’s ties the American League record for a player in one of their first two games as a pitcher, Tim Fortungo (Angels) who did it in 1992 and Elmer Myers Philadelphia A’s in 1915.

Additionally, Ohtani has become the third player all-time to homer in three consecutive games and have a double-digit strikeout game in the same season, set by both Ken Brett in 1973 and Babe Ruth in 1916. Shohei was the third Angels rookie with 12+ strikeouts in a game (Tim Fortugno in 1992 and Jorge Rubio (15 SO) in 1966). With Ohtani’s win on Sunday he became the first player with two wins and 3+ home runs in his team’s first 10 games of a season since Jim Shaw did it for the 1919 Washington Senators (Shaw’s three HR came in the games where he pitched).

Here’s some more Ohtani stats, facts & comments from the internet: