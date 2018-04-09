Touchdowns and Tangents: Josh Allen, Brandin Cooks, RGIII and more

This week’s Touchdowns and Tangents show needs no catchy name. The feature credits speak for themselves.

KGWN beat reporter/sports director and CSUN alumnus Anna Logan calls in to share her insight on Josh Allen‘s pro day, his impact on the state of Wyoming, and what life can be like in Wyoming.

CEO of Open Kanvas & CSUN alumni J.D. Bailey comes on to speak about the power of being an entrepreneur and independent.

Kenny & Pete discuss the statement made by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair & knowledge gets dropped in-between games.

The show also gives insights on the Rams getting Brandin Cooks, Lamar Jackson not having an agent, Les Snead’s future vision for the Rams, Marquette King leaving the Raiders and take all his salt to the Denver Broncos and RGIII is back in the league.

There are more takes on the NBA’s esports league, the Titans new uniforms, Eric Reid’s unemployment, Bob McNair still talking, Baker Mayfield, Junior Galette, Johnny Manziel and the latest Chargers news. Plus, a crazy tangent on the history of Black QBS in Baltimore.

Check out the next show live on Thursday at 8:30 PM PST. There will be another very special guest!