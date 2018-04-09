Watch Saquon Barkley freak out while feeding gators

Penn State product Saquon Barkley is a brave man when he’s on the football field, but when it comes to feeding alligators — not so much.

Barkley was recently featured on the “Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL” documentary series, for an episode that will air on ESPN2 on Tuesday.

In it, he was seen feeding a gator, and it apparently scared the hell out of him, judging by his reaction.

Yeah, we don’t believe Barkley when he said he wasn’t scared. Still, he’s poised to be a top-five pick in the draft in two week’s time.