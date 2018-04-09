NFL

Watch Saquon Barkley freak out while feeding gators

Watch Saquon Barkley freak out while feeding gators

NFL

Watch Saquon Barkley freak out while feeding gators

Penn State product Saquon Barkley is a brave man when he’s on the football field, but when it comes to feeding alligators — not so much.

Barkley was recently featured on the “Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL” documentary series, for an episode that will air on ESPN2 on Tuesday.

In it, he was seen feeding a gator, and it apparently scared the hell out of him, judging by his reaction.

Yeah, we don’t believe Barkley when he said he wasn’t scared. Still, he’s poised to be a top-five pick in the draft in two week’s time.

NFL

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home