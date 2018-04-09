Your Morning Dump... Where Semi Ojeleye has found his range

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Semi Ojeleye has been praised all season long for his exceptional defensive versatility, but lately the rookie Celtics wing is proving himself to be a valuable offensive weapon as well. The 23-year-old had the best offensive output of his career Sunday afternoon, as he dropped 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, including a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range, during a 112-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. And it was only a taste of what he has been accomplishing on the offensive end of late. Over the last eight games, Ojeleye has averaged 5.3 points per contest while putting up incredible shooting splits from both the field (59.3 percent) and from 3-point range (58.3 percent). It has been quite a different display from his previous 63 games, during which he averaged 2.2 PPG on 29.5 percent shooting from the field, including 29.0 percent shooting from 3-point range.

I’m not going to take much from yesterday’s loss to the Hawks but Semi Ojeleye’s continued hot shooting is hard to ignore.

I realize playoff intensity is a far cry from meaningless game #80 but a little confidence can go a long way. While Ojeleye isn’t going to suddenly start dropping 10-12 points a night, a well-time 3-pointer here and there can start and stop runs.

It’s also good to see Semi shoving it back to the obnoxious fans who have been on his case all season.

Ojeleye shooting % by month: Dec: 34% and 33%, (3 FG), Jan. 30% and 31%, Feb. 22% and 19%. — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) February 12, 2018

And this guy:

It’s Feb and Semi’s 3s still aren’t falling. — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) February 4, 2018

And this dude:

I know Semi Ojelye has Brad's trust but the numbers are hideous. 29.7 FG% ranks 422nd in the league. Of guys who have played in 25+ games, he's dead last. His Defensive Rating is 103.4. — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) December 14, 2017

This guy, too:

Simple request for Semi: No more shooting. — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) December 14, 2017

On Page 2, Brad sat Mook to save him some money.

“I was joking that I was going to tell you all that we’re sitting to save him money. But, no, not worried about him at all,” said Stevens, who simply wants his forward — a vital piece especially considering the Celtics’ shorthanded situation — to tamp down his emotions a bit heading into the playoffs. “I always think, ultimately, certainly there’s things that lead to technical fouls or ejections or whatever the case may be,” said Stevens. “Sometimes you disagree with a call, sometimes you get into it with a guy like he did the other day. He knows. He’s 28 years old. He knows. Ultimately, we do talk about it, especially as we get into this time of year and we move forward next week. We have to be able to move on to the next play regardless. And that’s a big part of the game; not everything is going to go your way. I’m not worried about it with Marcus.”

I absolutely love the edge Morris brings to this team. (I also love his 37% 3 FG and knack for making big shots).

But, as he’s learning, it doesn’t take much to land in the cross-hairs of the officials.

Morris says they’re overreacting to his trash talk and even equated his recent spate of technical fouls to “the Rasheed Wallace treatment.”

The rest of the links

