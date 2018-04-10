Carmelo Anthony confirms Russell Westbrook steals rebounds from teammates

We’ve all seen reigning MVP Russell Westbrook go out of his way to haul in rebounds when he’s attempting to earn a triple-double, and sometimes he’ll even prevent a teammate from getting the board in doing so.

Carmelo Anthony is playing in his first year with the Thunder, and he’s been in the league for a long time, so he didn’t have any problem addressing the topic.

Not only that, Anthony even admitted that Westbrook steals rebounds from teammates, in speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“For me, it’s good to have a guard like that, being able to crack back and get rebounds,” Anthony said. “He steals rebounds sometimes, but any time you have a guard like that to come back and rebound the way he does, because we wanna push the break, and when he get it off the rebound, he’s able to jump start the break, and a lot of good things happen from there.”

He continued:

“I don’t think nobody thinks twice about that, as long as we get the rebound, I don’t think we worried about that,” Melo added.

Carmelo Anthony on Russell Westbrook’s rebounding, if he “steals” rebounds and if the team cares or not: pic.twitter.com/rtkbAmQjaI — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 10, 2018

Anthony probably did the same when he was on the Knicks. It comes with the territory of being a leader.