Donovan Mitchell trolls Ben Simmons by wearing 'rookie' hoodie before game

Jazz rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell sent a message before the team’s final regular-season home game on Tuesday, and it’s clear that he cares about winning awards — a lot.

Mitchell, who is in the running for the Rookie of the Year award, wore a sweatshirt poking fun at Ben Simmons — who is currently the favorite to win. Simmons is playing in his first season in the league, but was drafted by the team the previous year. Mitchell made sure to point that out by wearing this “rookie” sweatshirt.

Clever.