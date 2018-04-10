Glen Rice Jr. punches teammate, cut by Israeli team

Former Wizards guard Glen Rice Jr. didn’t fare well in the NBA, but he may have seen his basketball career as a whole go up in flames, and he only has himself to blame.

Rice, who was previously playing for Hapoel Holon, a team in the Ligat HaAl (Israel), will suit up for them no longer. The team released him following an incident that took place following Monday’s game. Hapoel Holon announced that he punched teammate Guy Pnini in the locker room, and that it’s suspected that the poor guy suffered a facial fracture.

Here he is walking with Israeli police after being cut by the team.

Exclusive: Glen Rice jr. taken by Israeli police, following his release from Hapoel Holon due to an assault on teammatehttps://t.co/stOosQwK3l pic.twitter.com/P5bEdZvrL6 — Sport5 (@sport5il) April 10, 2018

Rice is the top scorer in the Israeli league, averaging roughly 24 points per game. Even with that, though, he may find himself blacklisted by other teams in the league as a result of his actions, and understandably so.