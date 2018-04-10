Jennie Finch Tabbed to Dance with the Stars

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 10, 2018



It took 23 seasons before David Ross became baseball’s first (and only) dancer on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017.

The two-time World Series champion would end up finishing in second place.

Now, as the long-running dance contest prepares to debut its all-athlete version of the show April 30, you’d have to imagine another baseball player is in line to join Grandpa Rossy.

According to “Entertainment Tonight”, Olympic gold medal-winning softball pitcher Jennie Finch is set to dance with the stars.

Close enough.

“They’ve actually been wanting her on the show for years,” a source close to Finch said. “Finally it’s working out and everyone is very excited. She’s great on camera and very competitive. She will be the one to beat.”

Why it took 25 seasons (and close to 300 dancers) for the hit ABC show to nail down its second baseball/softball player is a headscratcher, but one this is for certain…it’s not because athletes don’t fare well on the show.

An athlete has taken home the fabled Mirrorball Trophy ten times.

Other athletes rumored to be joining Finch…figure skaters Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon and snowboarder Jamie Anderson.