Timberwolves Defeat The Grizzlies 113-94: Highlights and Postgame

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

11 players in the scoring column tonight! Wolves final stats presented by @fitbit pic.twitter.com/WbXyxHyl9g — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 10, 2018

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

I know you love highlights though, so here are some highlights from tonight’s game, including the postgame.

Enjoy!