UFC fighter Paige VanZant reveals she was sexually assaulted

Paige VanZant is one of the more outspoken UFC fighters, both in and outside the Octagon.

She recently came out and shared some shocking details, which could explain her defensiveness that she’s been known for.

VanZant appeared on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, and that’s when she shared some harrowing details about being raped when she was a freshman in high school. She said she was sexually assaulted by a group of boys at a house party when she was 14 years of age.

“I was a changed person,” she said.

She continued:

“MMA fighting definitely saved my life, and it saved who I was as a person too.” VanZant added.

A big reason she chose to spoke out about the traumatic experience is because of the #MeToo movement.

This does explain why she’s such a tough, gritty fighter, and may have shaped her into the person she is today, even as difficult as it is to hear.