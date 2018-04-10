UND Hockey: A Quick Look at the 2018-19 Schedule

UND hockey beat writer Brad Schlossman has posted the Fighting Hawks tentative 2018-19 schedule. It’s interesting, to say the least. First, there will be no road trip to St. Cloud. Also, this season, fans will not be entertained by the Miami University Redhawks.

Looking at the non-conference schedule you will see a couple of old friends. UND will again have a home and home series with the Bemidji State Beavers. Another familiar foe makes a welcomed return to the Ralph; the MSU-M Mavericks will play at UND for the first time since re-alignment.

Then we’ll get to the meat of the schedule: UND then will take on a couple of familiar Big Ten hockey conference foes. First, the much-anticipated game in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be UND’s first look at the Minnesota Gophers led by former SCSU Huskies head coach Bob Motzko.

The following week, Wisconsin Badgers will invade the Ralph to kick off the first weekend of November.

Late in November, the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves will make the trek to Grand Forks. Finally, the Hawks will travel east to Buffalo, New York to play the Canisius College Golden Griffins.

TENTATIVE 2018-19 SCHEDULE

Oct. 5 or 6 — MANITOBA (exh.)

Oct. 12-13 — vs. Bemidji State (Home and Home)

Oct. 19-20 — MSU-MANKATO

Oct. 27 — vs. Minnesota (in Las Vegas)

Nov. 2-3 — WISCONSIN

Nov. 9-10 — at Miami

Nov. 16-17 — WESTERN MICHIGAN

Nov. 23-24 — ALASKA ANCHORAGE

Nov. 30-Dec. 1 — at Minnesota Duluth

Dec. 7-8 — DENVER

Dec. 28 or 29 — U.S. UNDER-18 TEAM (exh.)

Jan. 4-5 — at Canisius (in Buffalo, N.Y.)

Jan. 11-12 — COLORADO COLLEGE

Jan. 18-19 — at Omaha

Jan. 25-26 — ST. CLOUD STATE

Feb. 1-2 — at Denver

Feb. 15-16 — at Western Michigan

Feb. 22-23 — MINNESOTA DULUTH

March 1-2 — OMAHA

March 8-9 — at Colorado College

March 15-17 — NCHC first-round series

March 22-23 — NCHC Frozen Faceoff (Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul)

March 29-31 — NCAA regionals (Fargo, Allentown, Pa., Manchester, N.H., Providence, R.I.)

April 11-13 — NCAA Frozen Four (Buffalo, N.Y.)