Vladimir Tarasenko had a dislocated shoulder, needs surgery, will miss 4-6 months

Vladimir Tarasenko’s awkward collision in the game against the Colorado Avalanche produced a pretty serious injury. As Blues fans correctly diagnosed on Twitter, Tarasenko dislocated his left shoulder. He’ll now need surgery and is expected to miss the next four to six months.

Unless you already counted it out on your fingers, Tarasenko will be recovering through the summer and should be healthy in time for training camp or the start of the regular season. That’s assuming there aren’t any unexpected hiccups along the way.

Via STLToday, Tarasenko was upset by the timing of his injury.

“Of course I’m really upset it happened in the most important game of the year. It’s really bad feelings to be in the locker room when the guys try to fight for a spot.”

Tarasenko joins a number of Blues who are attempting to return to full health over the summer, including Jay Bouwmeester, Carl Gunnarsson, Robert Bortuzzo and Robby Fabbri.

It goes without saying that Tarasenko’s injury was a tough blow to stomach, but now it’s time for the Blues to move on and look ahead to 2018-19. Though Tarasenko’s 33 goals and 33 assists were both a step down from his numbers in 2016-17, it’s time for the Blues to stop trying to find people to blame on the roster and start finding new talent who can give this team the scoring depth it desperately needs.