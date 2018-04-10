WATCH: Lance Stephenson caught celebrating block, then gets dunked on in funny sequence

Pacers guard Lance Stephenson remains one of the most entertaining players to watch in the NBA.

Sure, he no longer blows in opponent’s ears during pivotal playoff games, but he still treats us to plenty of noteworthy moments.

That was the case during Tuesday’s Hornets-Pacers game, when he came up with a big block on Dwight Howard in transition, and celebrated accordingly in front of the home crowd.

The problem was that he never really stopped celebrating. As a result, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist just casually picked the ball up and dunked it home.

Lance splats Dwight Howard, celebrates, forgets play isnt done yet, wide open dunk for Hornets. Love you forever Lance. pic.twitter.com/ym5cVVi26o — Pettywise (@World_Wide_Wob) April 10, 2018

Let that be a lesson to you, Lance.