Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota made sure no child that was attending a recent Special Olympics event in Nashville went home empty-handed.

The Titans held a Special Olympics event at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, and Mariota did not leave until every kid had come away with a catch.

Marcus Mariota wouldn’t leave our Special Olympics @SOTennessee event until every kid had a catch. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/Csvh78PpII — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 7, 2018

That awesome display speaks volumes about Mariota’s character.