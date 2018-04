The Cubs elected to have a viral sensation throw out the first pitch at the inaugural game at Wrigley Field this season.

98-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt was wheeled out to the field wearing a Cubs jacket, and the Loyola Chicago chaplain did the honors.

Sister Jean gearing up for #Cubs home opener pic.twitter.com/ZEsISJYjBH — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) April 10, 2018

She threw from the edge of the infield dirt, and bounced the ball toward home plate.

Sister Jean fires the first pitch at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. Nice! pic.twitter.com/iqsego713u — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) April 10, 2018

The Cubs faithful seemed to really get behind her effort.