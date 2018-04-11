4/11/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Despite being ranked only 10th in MLB.com’s power rankings, the New York Mets (9-1) continue to play like one of the best teams in the league. The Mets won their seventh straight game last night, defeating the Miami Marlins (3-8) to secure the best start in franchise history. The win also gave the Mets a 5-0 start on the road, the first time they have ever won their first five road games of the season. The Mets will look to sweep the road trip as they wrap up their series with the Marlins tonight. First pitch for the finale of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (3-7, 5.21 ERA in 2017) to the mound tonight. Wheeler failed to make the team out of spring training, losing the fifth starter’s spot to Seth Lugo, but a strong first start for Triple-A Las Vegas combined with Lugo’s strong showing out of the bullpen opened the door for Wheeler to rejoin the rotation. The assignment may be temporary as Jason Vargas is nearing a return from surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand, but Wheeler could make things interesting with a strong performance tonight. The Marlins will counter with young lefty Jarlin Garcia (0-0, 1.80 ERA), who is transitioning to the starting rotation after spending last season in the bullpen. Garcia last appeared in a game last Thursday, when he allowed two runs in four innings of relief against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins would go on to lose that game 5-0.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

2B Asdrubal Cabrera 1B Wilmer Flores LF Yoenis Cespedes 3B Todd Frazier RF Jay Bruce C Kevin Plawecki SS Ames Rosario CF Juan Lagares SP Zack Wheeler

Pre-Game Notes: