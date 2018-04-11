4/11/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Despite being ranked only 10th in MLB.com’s power rankings, the New York Mets (9-1) continue to play like one of the best teams in the league. The Mets won their seventh straight game last night, defeating the Miami Marlins (3-8) to secure the best start in franchise history. The win also gave the Mets a 5-0 start on the road, the first time they have ever won their first five road games of the season. The Mets will look to sweep the road trip as they wrap up their series with the Marlins tonight. First pitch for the finale of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (3-7, 5.21 ERA in 2017) to the mound tonight. Wheeler failed to make the team out of spring training, losing the fifth starter’s spot to Seth Lugo, but a strong first start for Triple-A Las Vegas combined with Lugo’s strong showing out of the bullpen opened the door for Wheeler to rejoin the rotation. The assignment may be temporary as Jason Vargas is nearing a return from surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand, but Wheeler could make things interesting with a strong performance tonight. The Marlins will counter with young lefty Jarlin Garcia (0-0, 1.80 ERA), who is transitioning to the starting rotation after spending last season in the bullpen. Garcia last appeared in a game last Thursday, when he allowed two runs in four innings of relief against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins would go on to lose that game 5-0.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Jay Bruce
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SS Ames Rosario
- CF Juan Lagares
- SP Zack Wheeler
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA in seven career starts against the Marlins.
- Once Wheeler toes the rubber, it will mark the first time that the Mets’ five young starters (Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, and Wheeler) have started five consecutive games.
- The Mets have optioned right hander Corey Oswalt back to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Wheeler on the active roster.
- Garcia faced the Mets five times in relief last season, tossing four scoreless innings against them.
- Michael Conforto will get the day off today with a lefty on the mound. Juan Lagares will start in center field and bat eighth.
- Travis d’Arnaud (partial UCL tear) was placed on the 10 day disabled list. Tomas Nido was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace him on the active roster.
- Jay Bruce is back in the lineup after sitting out last night. Bruce will play right field and bat fifth.
- The Mets are bidding to complete their first sweep at Marlins Park since August of 2015.
- The Mets are bidding for their first sweep of a road trip of six or more games since 1991.
