Fight breaks out in Yankees-Red Sox game after Tyler Austin charges Joe Kelly (VIDEO)

It was just a short while ago when there had been no major fights in baseball this season, but for some reason, Wednesday brought the animosity.

A brawl broke out in the Padres-Rockies game, and a similar result happened just a few hours later in the Yankees-Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park.

It happened when Tyler Austin got drilled in the back by Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly. He then charged the mound in retaliation, and it was on after that. A brawl broke out on the field, and one of the oldest rivalries in baseball lived up to its reputation.

CC Sabathia has been putting on mass for decades just for this moment pic.twitter.com/mWXR4mz3GZ — Cass Anderson (@casspa) April 12, 2018

Austin and Kelly were ejected from the game as a result.