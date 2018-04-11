Larger Cubs fans take issue with new 'skinny seats' at Wrigley Field (PHOTO)

Wrigley Field has been undergoing some renovations over the past few years, and one of them isn’t going over well with fans.
The new “skinny seats” down the left- and right-field lines are making enjoying the game difficult for fans. The seats are smaller, and fans are complaining that they’re not big enough for regular-sized people.
The seats have been nicknamed “the Spirit Airlines of stadium seats,” as well as the “120 pound or less section.”
Here’s a photo of what they look like.
We completely understand where Cubs fans are coming from. That doesn’t look very comfortable at all.
