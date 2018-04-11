Marquette King's Raider teammates didn't like him, according to Cordarrelle Patterson

Marquette King’s release by the Raiders appeared to be unprecedented, but we’re starting to learn why the team cut him loose.

Sure, new head coach Jon Gruden has never been fond of players that have me-first personalities, which may have played into it. But apparently, King wasn’t really all that well-liked in the locker room, either.

Former Raiders teammate Cordarrelle Patterson appeared on “Good Morning Football” on Tuesday, and he shared some interesting comments about King.

“People didn’t like him,” Patterson said. “He was kind of like a diva, but he wasn’t. He really didn’t show it that much. He was just, he was crazy, man. He had fun though. I respected him as a person but he did things a little differently that people didn’t like.”

Patterson did add that he himself likes King.

“I like him, man. He’s a little different, but he’s a good guy,” he said. “He loves his wine.”

