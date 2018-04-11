Sidney Crosby swats puck out of air for sick goal (VIDEO)

The Penguins jumped out to a 4-0 lead in Game 1 of their playoff series against the Flyers on Wednesday night, with Sidney Crosby having neither scored nor assisted on any of the four tallies.

But it didn’t take him long to join the party.

Crosby was in front of the net midway through the second period, when a puck was floated in his direction. Crosby reached his stick out and perfectly swatted it into the goal — making it look easy in the process.

The ol’ Crosby mid-air special pic.twitter.com/qV1W68RMOt — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 12, 2018

He’s one of the greatest players in the game — if not the best — and that sick goal is just another example that proves it.