The Daily Target 4/11/18

Last Night – Twins 4, Astros 1 – The Twins fought the cold and actually took advantage of their opportunities last night, winning against last year’s World Series champs. There were far too many walks, but the ball didn’t carry well, and there weren’t many hits, either.

Pioneer Press – Jake Odorizzi claims first victory with Twins over World Series champs Houston – Odorizzi was having control issues early, but switched to pitch out of the stretch and straightened things out. That’s a pretty good adjustment.