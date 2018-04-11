Todd Gurley throws out first pitch at Dodgers game

Rams running back Todd Gurley was the guest of honor at Tuesday’s Athletics-Dodgers game.

Gurley was invited to hang out with the team during batting practice, and he also threw out the first pitch. Not only that, he was also given the honor of making an important routine announcement before the game, which is a tradition at Dodger Stadium.

“It’s time for Dodger baseball!” Gurley yelled.

Gurley also threw out the first pitch, and did a pretty good job in doing so. The velocity was there, and the throw was just a bit off the plate.

We’re not exactly sure what pitch that was, but Gurley apparently has a number of them in his arsenal.

Curve, Fast, Slider, Knuckle, Change up which one y’all want to see? https://t.co/nqu5hUUsmp — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 11, 2018

The first day of OTAs for the Rams doesn’t take place until Monday, so Gurley is apparently enjoying some time away from the gridiron until he joins some of his teammates on the practice field.