Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Creighton — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Super Nova: Villanova’s Championship Run 2018 — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Notre Dame at Marquette — FS1, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

McNeese State at Baylor — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest, 5 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Wichita State at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, HI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

European Tour

Open de España, National Golf Center, Madrid, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Minnesota — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/WPIX/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MSN, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — KCOP/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports South/MASN, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Facebook, 1:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Ohio/WPHL, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/WGN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Week 7

New York City FC vs. Real Salt Lake — YES2/KMYU, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Boston — YES/NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota — Altitude/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — ESPN/Fox Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 8 p.m.

New York at Cleveland — MSG Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami — TSN/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Washington at Orlando — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Florida, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers — Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Northwest, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Jump to the Playoffs — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 1: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets — CNBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m.

Game 1: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports/Fox Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Cities — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/A&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

Paterno — HBO, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Andre the Giant — HBO2, 10:05 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

2nd1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, River Oaks Country Club, Houston, TX

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

ATP World Tour Uncovered — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinal: 2nd Leg, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Juventus — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal: 2nd Leg, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Sevilla — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — FS2, midnight

Entertainment

Schitt’s Creek: Singles Week — Pop, 8 p.m.

Survivor: Ghost Island: Fear Keeps You Strong — CBS, 8 p.m.

Empire — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC, 8 p.m.

Famous in Love: Totes on a Scandal — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Lfie and Death Row: Stroke of Midnight — National Geographic Channel, 8 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: World Champs — Science Channel, 8 p.m.

Hollywood Darlings: Star Crossed Mothers — Pop, 8:31 p.m.

Star — Fox, 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — NBC, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Supersized: Tanked Showdowns — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Iron Chef Gauntlet: Innovation — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Country Chic for a New Generation — HGTV, 9 p.m.

See No Evil: Right Man, Wrong Man — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Life and Death Row: Final Sentence — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

The Expanse: Fight or Flight (season premiere) — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Extra Finds: Lassiter’s Gold — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

SEAL Team — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

Cheap Eats: Awesome in Asheville — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: The Hunt for Waterfront — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Legendary Locations: Last Resorts — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Designated Survivor — ABC, 10 p.m.

Criminal Minds — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. — NBC, 10 p.m.

GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II — PBS, 10 p.m.

Staten Island Hustle: The New York Watermaker (series premiere) — CNBC, 10 p.m.

The Americans: Urban Transport Planning — FX, 10 p.m.

Murder Chose Me: Party Crashers — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Catfish Keeps It 100: Catfish Breaks the Internet Again — MTV, 10 p.m.

America Inside Out With Katie Couric: Re-Righting History (series premiere) — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Hap and Leonard: The Two-Bear Mambo: Monsoon Manno — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Krypton: The Word of Rio — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Conan: Conan Without Borders: Italy — TBS, 10 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: Power Trippin’ — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: Going Big in Belize — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Slutever: Kinky Travel-Extended Cut — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Martellus Bennett — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Alaska Treasure Hunters: Finding the Lost Rocker Mine — Travel Channel, 11 p.m.

Back — Sundance TV, 11:01 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: April 11, 2018 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.