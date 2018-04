Not only did Brandon McCarthy hurt his shoulder on Wednesday, but he also had to deal with his wife piling on on top of it.

McCarthy dislocated his shoulder while using his mitt to catch a ball running to first base, so he shouldn’t miss too much time, but the injury came at an odd time.

Pretty sure Brandon McCarthy dislocated his shoulder straight up catching a baseball pic.twitter.com/eC6D2cxLvA — Ozzie (@OzzieStern) April 11, 2018

Not only that, his wife, Amanda, zinged him on Twitter afterward.

Whoa so much happened. Dislocated your shoulder, made the out, popped it back in, then just walked around normal? But you still can’t do the dishes… seems fishy. — Amanda McCarthy (@Mrs_McCarthy32) April 11, 2018

Looks like Brandon earned himself extra dishes duty milking that injury.