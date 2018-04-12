Former NFL WR Chris Chambers catches football without using hands for amazing grab

It’s been nearly a decade since former wide receiver Chris Chambers last played in an NFL game, but he still has great hands, apparently.

Chambers, who was drafted in 2001 and played for the Dolphins, Chargers and Chiefs, has been featured in a trick shot video in which he flaunts his sick hands.

In it, he catches two footballs with his back turned to the thrower, which was fairly impressive. What made the video amazing, though, was when he used the two balls to catch a third one. Chambers essentially sandwiched the third football between the other two, which was cool to watch.

How did Chris Chambers catch a ball with… a ball!? 😮 @ChrisChambers84 pic.twitter.com/vOeuAL1LJE — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 11, 2018

Chambers was known for being a great possession receiver and catching nearly everything thrown his way, and now we know why.