Grand National Preview 2018

Horse racing’s most famous steeplechase takes place on Saturday as Aintree Racecourse stages the 171st running of the Grand National.

The race is the highlight of the annual three-day meeting held at the Liverpool course and it is expected that over 600 million people will watch the event around the world.

Read on as we take a look at Saturday’s big race and hopefully predict who will finish first.

Which horse is the favourite?

Anibale Fly, Blaklion and Total Recall are the current 10/1 co-favourites for the National, although it often pays to look further down the market when searching for the winner.

Only nine outright or joint favourites have won the race since the World War II, while 14/1 has been the most successful staring price during that period with 10 victories.

Tony Martin’s Anibale Fly was a gutsy third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, but he had a hard race and that could leave him vulnerable this weekend.

Blaklion finished fourth in the 2017 National behind One For Arthur having looked like winning at one stage and Nigel Twiston-Davies’ horse still has to prove he truly stays over four miles.

Willie Mullins’ Total Recall has looked a class act this season, winning three out of four races. The nine-year-old was just six lengths down in sixth place when falling at the third last in the Gold Cup and if he’s recovered from that effort he should be in the mix at Aintree.

Who else has a chance?

Gordon Elliott enjoyed a superb Cheltenham Festival with eight winners and Tiger Roll is priced at 12/1 to give the Irish trainer his second victory in the National.

The eight-year-old romped to victory in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham and with just 10stone 12lbs to carry he has an excellent chance of following up in this weekend’s big event.

The Last Samuri, Ucello Conti and Minella Rocco are also prominent in the betting, while Seeyouatmidnight and Captain Redbeard will hope to give Scotland their second victory in a row following One For Arthur’s success last year.

Could there be a fairytale winner?

Katie Walsh, sister of jockey Ruby, became the first female in Aintree history to make the frame in the National when third on Seabass in 2012, trained by her father Ted.

She rides Baie Des Iles this time around and there is a further family connection as the striking grey mare is trained by her husband Ross O’Sullivan.

The seven-year-old has already been heavily backed, with punters latching on to what could prove to be the perfect combination for the race.

Baie Des Iles has previously finished in the first six in both the Irish and Welsh Grand Nationals, and is also a winner over 3m 4f, so looks a decent each-way shout this weekend.

Conclusion

Whilst Baie Des Iles would undoubtedly be a popular winner, Tiger Roll was impressive at Cheltenham and he looks primed to run a massive race for Gordon Elliott.

Silver Birch gave Elliott his first National victory back in 2007 and Tiger Roll is strongly fancied to secure the £1 million prize this weekend.