Is Anquan Boldin 2010 Trade a Blueprint for Dez Bryant Situation?

It has been revealed that Dez Bryant will meet with Jerry Jones this coming Friday, the 13th coincidentally.

Speculation is swirling as to what will happen with Dez Bryant after the meeting. The most common prediction is that Dez will be asked to accept a paycut or be released.

I am looking at this situation with a little bit of a different angle, it is draft season after all.

In 2010, the Arizona Cardinals traded Anquan Boldin and their 5th round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for their 3rd and 4th round pick.

Looking at Boldin’s age and stats at the time, are eerily similar to where Dez is at in his career as well.

Is it possible that the Boldin trade could be a blueprint for the Dallas Cowboys if they want to reduce Dez’s pay to help facilitate a trade?

For more details on what may happen with Dez, click play.

Enjoy the latest release.