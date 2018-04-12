James Harden opens up about the perils of having a gigantic beard

Rockets star James Harden is known for his signature beard, but there are some drawbacks that come along with it, apparently.

Harden recently spoke with Devin Gordon of GQ Magazine in an exclusive interview, and informed him that food gets stuck in there “all the time.”

“I get food in this (expletive) all the time,” he said. “Like, all the time. If it’s people that I don’t know, I won’t eat around ’em. When I’m, like, going on blind dates, I’ll wait till I get around people I actually am comfortable around, because then they’ll tell me I have stuff in my beard. It kinda comes with it. If you wanna look as good as I do.”

James Harden Isn't Playing Around | GQ https://t.co/fJMBvQdT3a — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 12, 2018

I cant totally empathize with Harden. While my beard was never as long as his, at one point over the winter, it was roughly two-thirds of the way there. Everything I ate got stuck in it. Even red wine would find itself to give the beard a reddish hue.

Sporting a thick beard takes hard work. There’s a lot of grooming involved, and, as Harden revealed, a lot of cleanup as well.