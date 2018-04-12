Markelle Fultz becomes youngest NBA player ever to record triple-double

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft etched his name into the record books on Wednesday night.

Sixers rookie point guard Markelle Fultz, who played in only his 14th game of the season on Wednesday, posted a veteran-like stat line in the 130-95 blowout win over the Bucks. Fultz recorded a triple-double, as he scored 13 points, hauled in 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.

Not only that, Fultz broke Lonzo Ball’s record, and became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

Markelle Fultz becomes the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double (19 years and 317 days), passing Lonzo Ball who accomplished it earlier this season. Before this season, the youngest player to ever record a triple-double was a man by the name of LeBron James pic.twitter.com/m1ax4ASsrF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 12, 2018

Fultz’s teammates had a great reaction to him muscling away a rebound with roughly a minute remaining in the game, which was his 10th, giving him the triple-double.

Look at how Markelle Fultz’s teammates react to his triple double. They genuinely love the kid. Heart-warming stuff. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/V73AEOZenW — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 12, 2018

The most impressive thing about Fultz’s feat is that he played only 25 minutes in the game, yet was extremely efficient during his time on the court. As such, he had a plus-minus of +18, which showed how valuable he was to his team.

Fultz still doesn’t appear to be 100 percent healthy, but he’s getting there. This impressive performance should help boost his confidence heading into the playoffs.