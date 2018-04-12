Martellus Bennett blasts Stephen A. Smith over cannabis comments in NSFW rant

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett no longer plays in the league, so he now has free reign to say what he pleases.

It didn’t take him long to tee off on the NFL’s substance abuse policy — specifically as it relates to cannabis.

Bennett appeared on The Simms and Lefkoe Podcast on Wednesday, and that’s when he claimed that 89 percent of NFL players use marijuana for recreational or medicinal purposes.

“There are times of the year where your body just hurts so bad,” he said. “You don’t want to be popping pills all the time. There are anti-inflammatory drugs you take so long that they start to eat at your liver, kidneys and things like that. A human made that. God made weed.”

He has a good point, although ESPN’s “First Take” cohost/talking head Stephen A. Smith appeared to take issue with it. Smith criticized Bennett for calling out NFL players, especially since he’s no longer in the league.

It didn’t take long for Bennett to put Smith on blast, which he did in a series of tweets.

I guess beer is better to speak on. Can’t wait to crack open a Budweiser 😂😂😂 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) April 12, 2018

72% of statistics are made up. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) April 12, 2018

I don’t even know 89% of the NFL. Lol. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) April 12, 2018

Fuck you @stephenasmith all you do is hate on everybody 100% of the time. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) April 12, 2018

Bennett clearly has no reason to hold back about how he feels anymore, and won’t.