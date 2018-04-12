Mike Leach tells a tale of how he once stalked a raccoon in snow

Washington State football head coach Mike Leach marches to the beat of a different drummer compared to well, everyone.
Leach once delivered a hilarious take about putting up with the bride’s family during weddings, and he produced another gem in speaking to reporters on Thursday.
The quirky coach told a tale about how he once tracked a raccoon, in the snow, just because he was curious.
“Tracked a raccoon one time in the snow,” he said. “I was in the neighborhood and I was just curious where this raccoon lived. There’s some fresh raccoon tracks. He’d been digging at somebody’s garbage. So I followed the tracks, and I don’t even know if these people know it, but he lives right in the back of their house.”
The funniest thing is that Leach added he tracked the raccoon for a half-mile. We’ve all been there, right? [Crickets]
