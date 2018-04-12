Nick Saban has funny reaction after taking Lemon Face Challenge

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is all business on the field, but he’s been known to show off his lighter side from time to time when he’s not coaching his players or fielding questions from reporters.

That was the case recently, when he boldly took the Lemon Face Challenge.

Saban bit into the lemon and immediately had a great reaction, which was reminiscent of the “Bitter Beer Face” featured on the old Keystone Light beer commercials. Alabama’s head coach clearly was taken back by how sour the lemon was, and it was funny to watch.

This video clip can serve as evidence that Saban is, in fact, human.