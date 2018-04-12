Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday April 13

7:00am: The Battle Muay Thai (YouTube)

1:00pm: DSF Kickboxing Challenge 14 (DSLive.com)

7:00pm: Bellator 197 Prelims (ParamountNetwork.com)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Danny Garcia: Swift and Dangerous (FREE Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Abel Ramos vs. Jamal James/Dennis Galarza vs. Edner Cherry (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Bellator 197 (Paramount Network)

9:00pm: Rumble In The Cage 58 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Friday Night Fights (UFC Fight Pass)

11:00pm: 2018 Commonwealth Games: Men’s Boxing (ESPN3)

Saturday April 14

3:00am: 2018 Commonwealth Games: Wrestling (ESPN3)

5:30am: 2018 Commonwealth Games: Men’s Boxing (ESPN3)

7:00am: The Battle Muay Thai (YouTube)

9:00am: 2018 Heartland National Duals (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: KSW 43 ($6 KSWtv.com/$11 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Glouftsi Fight Series: Germany vs. Greece ($9.99 Fite.tv)

2:05pm: Absolute Championship Berkut Jiu Jitsu 12 (YouTube)

3:30pm: UFC on FOX: Gaethje vs. Poirier Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

6:00pm: UFC on FOX: Gaethje vs. Poirier Prelims (FOX)

6:00pm: Cage Titans Fighting Championships 38 (FloCombat)

6:00pm: 2018 Cliff Keen Dream Team Classic (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: KASAI Elite Grappling Championships 2 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: World Class Kickboxing 13 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Premier MMA Championship 7 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC on FOX: Gaethje vs. Poirier (FOX)

8:30pm: 2018 Commonwealth Games: Wrestling (ESPN3)

9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: ICF 30 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC on FOX Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)

10:00pm: Victory Fighting Championships 60 (UFC Fight Pass)

11:30pm: 2018 Commonwealth Games: Men’s Boxing Final (ESPN3)

Sunday April 15

2:00am: Pancrase 295 (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00am: Kunlun Fight 72 ($5.99 Fite.tv)

8:00am: Emanuele Felice Blandamura vs. Ryoto Murata/Cristofer Rosales vs. Daigo Higa (ESPN2)

9:00am: 2018 Heartland National Duals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2018 New Jersey Freestyle State Championships (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who’s been firmly attached to a paper bag and a defibrillator since playoff hockey started attempts to keep one eyeball on the fights while gnawing my fingers to into dust.

1. UFC on FOX: Gaethje vs. Poirier: BOY, I sure wish Condit was facing Matt Brown, but Condit is still on and Alex Oliveira is a game opponent. Nevertheless, great card on FOX, finally.

2. KASAI Elite Grappling Championships 2: Three superfights featuring gold medalists and a loaded eight-man tournament is must-watch this weekend.

3. Bellator 197: On the same taken, BOY, I sure wish it was Michael Chandler getting his rematch against Brent Primus, but Girtz is a fun replacement. Still.

4. Emanuele Felice Blandamura vs. Ryoto Murata/Cristofer Rosales vs. Daigo Higa: A great card…if you want to get up at 8:00 on Sunday morning. Then again, I bitch all the time about not getting to watch Japanese boxing, so beggars can’t be choosers.

5. Absolute Championship Berkut Jiu Jitsu 12: As usual, ACB delivers an outstanding BJJ card that just happens to be just a step below Kasai’s.

6. Abel Ramos vs. Jamal James/Dennis Galarza vs. Edner Cherry: Not a barnburner by any means, but Friday night boxing is almost soothing in how at home it feels.

7. Pancrase 295: Get your late-night fight fix! You’ll have lots of time to reload or head to Taco Bell and the beer store/weed dispensary/street pharmacist after the FOX card.

8. Kunlun Fight 72: Not they’re most loaded offering, but solid, nonetheless.

9. KSW 43: I’ve been banging the KSW drum for many years now, and although this isn’t their biggest card (and No Khalidov or Narkun), they still offer a damned-fine product.

10. Friday Night Fights: Fight Pass’s foray into muay thai rolls on with FNF live from New York.

Under The Radar: A few things to keep an eye on away from the headlines.

Lucas Martins , who went 4-3 in the UFC including three stoppages and who should have had his contract renewed, is back in action this weekend in Brazil. He’s 3-0 since being declined by the UFC and should be back very soon. Maybe their next Brazil card.

, who went 4-3 in the UFC including three stoppages and who should have had his contract renewed, is back in action this weekend in Brazil. He’s 3-0 since being declined by the UFC and should be back very soon. Maybe their next Brazil card. Taking a break from their weekly gold medal collection at IBJJF, the Miyao Brothers, Joao and Paulo, two of the best lighter-weight BJJ players in the world, go for bantamweight and featherweight gold at Absolute Championship Berkut’s 12th BJJ offering in Kazakhstan.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. WKN World Featherweight Championship: Abel Yalmai vs. Andras Szabo [Glorious Fight]

4. 170lb Bout: Eddie Martinez vs. John Morehouse [Friday Night Fights]

3. 52.5kg Bout: Alicia Holzken vs. Guan Acui [Kunlun Fight 72]

2. Kunlun Fight 70kg Championship Qualifier: Tomoyuki Nishikawa vs. Wu Xuesong (27-15) [Kunlun Fight 72]

1. Kunlun Fight 70kg Championship Qualifier: Vlad Tuinov (36-2) vs. Yassin Baitar (78-9-2) [Kunlun Fight 72]

BOXING

5. Junior Lightweight Bout: Dennis Galarza (16-2) vs. Edner Cherry (36-7-2) [Premier Boxing Champions on Fox Sports 1]

4. Welterweight Bout: Abel Ramos (18-2-2) vs. Jamal James (22-1) [Premier Boxing Champions on Fox Sports 1]

3. IBF World Female Junior Featherweight Championship: Marcela Eliana Acuna (c) (46-6-1) vs. Daniela Romina Bermudez (22-3-3)

2. WBA World Middleweight Championship: Ryoto Murata (c) (13-1) vs. Emanuele Felice Blandamura (27-2) [ESPN Boxing]

1. WBC World Flyweight Championship: Daigo Higa (c) (15-0) vs. Cristofer Rosales (26-3) [ESPN Boxing]

MMA

5. Flyweight Bout: John Moraga (18-6) vs. Wilson Reis (22-8) [UFC on FOX: Gaethje vs. Poirier]

4. Middleweight Bout: Israel Adesanya (12-0) vs. Marvin Vettori (12-3-1) [UFC on FOX: Gaethje vs. Poirier]

3. Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira (18-4-1) vs. Carlos Condit (30-11) [UFC on FOX: Gaethje vs. Poirier]

2. Lightweight Bout: Brandon Girtz (15-7) vs. Michael Chandler (17-4) [Bellator 197]

1. Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier (22-5) vs. Justin Gaethje (18-1) [UFC on FOX: Gaethje vs. Poirier]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 95kg Bout: Keenan Cornelius vs. Mahamed Aly [Absolute Championship Berkut Jiu-Jitsu 12]

4. Welterweight Bout: AJ Agazarm vs. Marcos Galvao [KASAI Elite Grappling Championships 2]

3. Featherweight Bout: Geo Martinez vs. Nicky Ryan [KASAI Elite Grappling Championships 2]

2. Kasai Pro Lightweight Championship: Renato Canuto (c) vs. Eddie Cummings [KASAI Elite Grappling Championships 2]

1. Middleweight Championship Tournament [KASAI Elite Grappling Championships 2]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who took a heavy L last week and is betting on Winnipeg to win the Cup is getting ready to take more!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Geo Martinez vs. Nicky Ryan

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Rydell Booker over Jamal Woods

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: KASAI Elite Grappling Championships 2

Upset of the Week: Michelle Waterson over Cortney Casey

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Alex Oliveira vs. Carlos Condit