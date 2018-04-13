Angels, already happy with Shohei Ohtani, are moving him up in batting order

Shohei Ohtani mania is sweeping the MLB world by storm, and even the Angels were happy with his development, apparently.

Ohtani, who has already crushed three homers and driven in 11 runs, is currently batting .346. Those numbers are certainly not indicative of someone who hits out of the 8-hole.

The Angels appear to be aware of that fact, so they’re moving him up in the batting order.

Ohtani was moved up to seventh in the order for Friday’s game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

.@Heandog8 takes the mound for his first start of the season as the #Angels take on the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. pic.twitter.com/UOyZ2eBj0Z — Angels (@Angels) April 13, 2018

We’re only midway through April, and Ohtani has already been moved up. How long until he’s hitting fifth, or even cleanup? I dream of a world where Ohtani is hitting in the 4-spot — behind Mike Trout and Justin Upton, with Albert Pujols moving down a notch — but hey, it’s not as crazy as it sounds. And I know I’m not the only one that would love to see it.