Cheerleader claims Dolphins discriminated against her for being a virgin in lawsuit

One of the more bizarre stories of the week comes out of Miami, where a former Dolphins cheerleader is suing both the team and the NFL over allegedly being treated unfairly because of her virginity and religious beliefs.

It seems like a money grab, but the story is gaining traction, due to the PC era we live in.

Kristan Ann Ware, who was a Dolphins cheerleader from 2015-17, filed a complaint on Wednesday to the Florida Commission on Human Relations. The law suit claims she was “discriminated against on behalf of her gender and religion,” according to The Washington Post.

Here are some of the details mentioned in the lawsuit:

It began during a bus trip in London in fall 2015, when the Dolphins were overseas to play the New York Jets. Several cheerleaders discussed which songs they listened to during sex — “girl talk,” is how Ware described it. When pressed for hers, Ware eventually explained she didn’t have one, because she intended to remain a virgin until marriage because of her religious beliefs.

Between the bus conversation and the April interview, coaches discovered this information. In the complaint, Ware alleges Dorie Grogan, the team director, questioned her about how the team had come to know. According to the complaint, as Ware explained that she shared the personal information only when asked, Grogan interrupted her and said, “As far as we are concerned, you have taken something that was once upon a time pure and beautiful and you’ve made it dirty.”

According to the complaint, Brooke Nix, the team choreographer, looked at Ware and said, “I think it is still beautiful, but you need to stop talking about it.”

According to the complaint, Grogan repeated that Ware could talk about her virginity in private, but never around the team, then added that Ware needed to become a woman.

It will be interesting to see what transpires from this suit, which looks a bit frivolous, but all parties could possibly reach some sort of settlement.