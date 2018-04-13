Could the Knicks hire Jerry Stackhouse to replace Jeff Hornacek as head coach?

Former NBA swingman Jerry Stackhouse hit a number of big shots against the Knicks during his time in the league, but it’s now possible that he could end up getting employed by the franchise.

The Knicks, who are awful, and are still in search of a competent head coach, have continued to go through the carousel. They fired head coach Jeff Hornacek earlier in the week, and now Stack, who has little coaching experience, aside from coaching the Raptors’ G-League team, could be next in line.

Jerry Stackhouse, whose reps have been contacted by the Knicks, is also a candidate for the Magic job and reportedly the Hornets job. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) April 13, 2018

Stack did win a title with Raptors 905, and won Coach of the Year, but the NBA and the G-League are two completely different entities.

Furthermore, history certainly is not on his side. The Knicks are where coaches come to die (professionally), as their ownership is among the worst in all of sports.