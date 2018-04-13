Dez Bryant goes on rant after Cowboys released him, claims 'it's personal'

If former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant ends up landing with an NFC East team, we can bet that he’ll give 110 percent to stick to The Boys in that game.

Bryant was released by the team on Friday, in a move that will save the team $8.5 million in cap space. He apparently was not happy about it.

Check out some of the tweets he fired off following the news of his release.

If I didn’t have my edge I got it now… I’m sorry they got to feel me it’s personal… it’s very personal — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

Key words in this statement.. Several input.. something I already knew https://t.co/2P0mAIOSVs — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

You know how they play https://t.co/EYUSIHmYdP — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

As far as landing spots, the Patriots make a lot of sense, if Bryant would be willing to restructure his deal and take less money. But judging by his tweets, it really looks like he wants to sign with another NFC East team, just to attempt to get “revenge” on the team that released him, after having spent the entirety of his career there.

It’s a business, and Dez needs to understand that. He was due $12.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and he wasn’t worth that. The Cowboys did what any other team would’ve done.