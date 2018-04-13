Dez Bryant released by Cowboys, could Patriots sign him?

Dez Bryant met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday, and, much to the surprise of no one, the team elected to release him.

The move clears $8.5 million of cap space for the team this season, but it’s more than that, as they won’t have to worry about the headache that comes along with him. Just look at the tweets he sent following his release.

Key words in this statement.. Several input.. something I already knew https://t.co/2P0mAIOSVs — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

If I didn’t have my edge I got it now… I’m sorry they got to feel me it’s personal… it’s very personal — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

You know how they play https://t.co/EYUSIHmYdP — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

There are a number of teams in the mix for a wide receiver — the Chargers, Jaguars and Lions all come to mind.

But what about the Patriots? They have a clear void to fill, having lost Danny Amendola and traded Brandin Cooks. Bryant, however, would need to restructure his deal, as there’s no way the team will agree to pay him $12.5 million over the next two years.

If Bryant wants to win, he’ll take his talents to Foxboro, if the team is interested. If he’s looking for money, he’ll go elsewhere. Time will tell.