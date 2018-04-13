Filip Forsberg goes between legs, scores best goal of NHL Playoffs so far

Predators star Filip Forsberg may have already delivered the knockout punch to the Avalanche, in the form of the two third-period goals he scored in Thursday night’s game.

The Avalanche fought hard and saw the game deadlocked at two in the third period, but then Forsberg came to life. He scored a pivotal goal six minutes into the stanza, which gave the Predators the lead for the first time in the game, but then he KO’d the Avalanche with the sickest goal of the playoffs so far.

Forsberg split two Avalanche players, and went between his legs not once, but twice. He then finished off the play like a boss, beating Jonathan Bernier for his second goal of the game.

FILIP FORSBERG MY GOD pic.twitter.com/mGdNBD0dqe — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 13, 2018

That was truly a work of art.