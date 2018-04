Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 4

Adelaide Crows vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, midnight

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

Welterweights

Jamal James vs. Abel Ramos — FS1, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 30

VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Augsburg — FS2, 2:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemana — Univision Deportes, 1:55 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Oregon State at Missouri State — ESPNU, noon

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago State at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Mississippi State at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Football

Alabama Pro Day — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Kentucky Spring Football Game — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona Spring Football Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

College Softball

Ohio State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

Oklahoma State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Women’s

Iowa State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

College Water Polo

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Communist China Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Communist China

Practice — ESPNews, 10:55 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2/Univision Deportes, 1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

Open de España, National Golf Center, Madrid, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Hertiage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, HI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

FIG World Cup

FIG Individual All-Around World Cup, Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan

Men’s and Women’s All-Around — Olympic Channel, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Poirer vs. Gaethje, Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ

Weigh-In — FS1, 8 p.m.

Bellator 197, The Family Arena, St. Louis, MO

Lightweights

Michael Chandler vs. Brandon Girtz — Paramount Network, 9 p.m.

UFC Classics: Legendary Brawls — FS1, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Justin Basra & Owen Carr — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

AXS TV Fights: Best of 2017 — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks Fighting 44: Best Fights! — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Detroit — YES/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — Sportsnet/STO, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Spors Chicago/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Kansas City — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports South/NBC Sports Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets — Fox Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay — WCAU/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Week 7

Philadelphia vs. Orlando — ESPN/TSN4/TSN5, 8 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Los Angeles FC — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/YouTube TV, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Opening Practice — FS1, noon

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Pffffft! 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Opening Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 3 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Jump: Playoff Preview — ESPN, 7 p.m.

10 Before Tip: Playoff Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Action: Top Moments of the Regular Season — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Starters: Playoff Preview — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Shaqtin’ A Fool: 2017-18 Season Finale, Part 1 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Special — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Beyond the Paint — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 2: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 1-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2: Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2/USA Network/Fox Sports North, 7:30 p.m. (Winnipeg leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m. (Vegas leads series 1-0)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/A&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

WTA Tour

Samsung Open, Tennis Club Lido Lugano, Lugano, Switzerland

Round of 16 and Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 11:30 a.m.

U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, River Oaks Country Club, Houston, TX

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.