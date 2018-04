Mauer collects hit #2,000

Joe Mauer got career hit No. 2000! 🎥 @fsnorthpic.twitter.com/3mvIQ0DJj7 — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 13, 2018

Mauer is the 3rd Twin in history to get to the 2,000 hit plateau. Whether you like it or not, Mauer is one of the greatest players in Twins history.