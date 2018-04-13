Nazem Kadri ejected for dirty hit on Tommy Wingels (VIDEO)

The NHL Playoffs always feature a ton of big hits, but Thursday night’s action was a bit surprising, as there were a few cheap shots that were suspension-worthy.

Blue Jackets winger Josh Anderson put a monster hit on Michal Kempny from behind, which earned him a five-minute major and an ejection. The Capitals went on to score two goals on the power play that followed, and Anderson could be looking at a suspension, as Kempny never returned to the game.

Nazem Kadri, too, put a dirty hit on an opponent, and received a game misconduct as a result. He was attempting to get payback for teammate Mitch Marner, who was hit up high and was sandwiched into the boards. Kadri came flying in late on Tommy Wingels, and while the Bruins forward was kneeling, the Maple Leafs star hip-checked him right in the head, into the boards.

Full sequence on the Wingels-Kadri incident. Wingels catches Marner up high, but no excuse for the Kadri hit. Gotta be a suspension pic.twitter.com/EEKeUd6t2z — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 13, 2018

He could be hearing from NHL Player Safety as well, and don’t be surprised if he’s suspended for Game 2, especially since Drew Doughty was.