NBA

Pelican Post Game Report#177 The Pelicans VS The Spurs Recap (Regular Season Finale)+Portland Playoff Preview

Pelican Post Game Report#177 The Pelicans VS The Spurs Recap (Regular Season Finale)+Portland Playoff Preview

Pelicans

Pelican Post Game Report#177 The Pelicans VS The Spurs Recap (Regular Season Finale)+Portland Playoff Preview

Big Q breakdown the Pelicans 122-98 win over the Spurs with stats, facts & interviews from AD & Jrue Holiday. Also Pelican topics: Pels on another level, Is the bench going to help the starters & the regular season review & more Finally the Pels VS Trail Blazers playoff preview with prediction.

40 min show PLEASE Subscribe, Share & Like!

Donate to help support the show at https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane

Support Our Sponsor at http://www.theposhlyfestyle.com

LISTEN TO THE SHOW ON THE GO:https://www.spreaker.com/user/thespor

Join Our Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGuhttps://twitter.com/thesportscoma https://www.instagram.com/thesportscohttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKs8https://www.tumblr.com/blog/delightfuhttps://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-TH

https://www.amazon.com/?tag=theposhly

, , , , , , NBA, Pelicans

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NBA
Home