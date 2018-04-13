Angels

Shohei Ohtani gives bat to fan, then crushes triple with new one

Shohei Ohtani gives bat to fan, then crushes triple with new one

MLB

Shohei Ohtani gives bat to fan, then crushes triple with new one

If you’re not feeling Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani — the second coming of Babe Ruth — then you’re not a baseball fan.

Ohtani has burst onto the scene, crushing home runs and nearly even pulling off a perfect game in his first career MLB start.

Not only that, he’s an awesome guy, which we recently learned. Ohtani was signing autographs for fans before a recent game, when he gave one particular kid his bat, which was pretty great.

Not only that, the loss of the bat clearly didn’t affect him, as he crushed a triple with a new one.

Yeah, we’re on the Ohtani bandwagon.

Angels, MLB

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Angels
Home