The HOVG Podcast: David Mickey Evans
The Hall of Very Good | April 13, 2018
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by David Mickey Evans.
The writer and director of “The Sandlot” talks to the boys about the making of the iconic film, speculates as to whether or not Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez was really safe at the plate, shares his plans for the 25
th anniversary of the movie, marvels at those glorious Funko Pop! figures and Lou thanks David (on behalf of everyone, really) for creating Wendy Peffercorn.
over on iTunes) The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
What happened to Bobby?
VIDEO
19 Things You Might Not Know About The Sandlot
10 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets of The Sandlot
Revisiting The Sandlot: As it Stands Today
The Sandlot Gets the Pop! Treatment
Using 44-Year-Old Pinch-Runner Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez to Steal Home in “The Sandlot” Was Fearless Managing
DAVID’S BOOK
