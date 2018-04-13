Video: Blues honor Ken Hitchcock's career with the team

Ken Hitchcock has officially retired as a head coach in the NHL. After 22 years, Hitchcock will now step down in Dallas after one season as the head coach and take on a consultant role with the Stars moving forward.

In honor of Hitchcock’s incredible career, one that included six years and 248 wins in St. Louis, the Blues put out a nice video that takes a quick look back at his time with the team.

Hitchcock was a polarizing figure in St. Louis. Rumors almost always swirled about what happened in the locker room, but he at least knew how to craft a winning team capable of playing competitive hockey.

Unfortunately, the pieces never quite fell together for a Stanley Cup run, but the blame for that should be equally placed on Doug Armstrong, the head coach and the players themselves. Hitchcock, as divisive as he was, continually proved he was capable of at least putting the Blues in a position to succeed. He struggled to keep everyone happy – and he was pretty abrasive at times with the media – but that was all part of the charm that was one of the most successful coaches in NHL history.