WATCH: Patrick Reed wears green Masters jacket at both Chick-Fil-A, Knicks game

Masters champion Patrick Reed is living his best life.

Reed held off both Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, and hung on to win his first major title last weekend. And he’s apparently still in celebration mode.

He wore the green jacket he earned from the Masters win at the Cavs-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden earlier in the week, and not only that, he also rocked it at a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru.

Patrick Reed is living his best life after winning the Masters. pic.twitter.com/mHMJXtANY6 — Stadium (@WatchStadium) April 13, 2018

Reed may never take that jacket off. Hopefully he didn’t get any honey mustard sauce on it after leaving the drive-thru.