Joel Embiid predicts Sixers will play this team in NBA Finals

Sixers big man Joel Embiid won’t be playing in Game 1 of the team’s playoff series against the Heat, but he does apparently already know what the result of the showdown will be.

Embiid used Instagram to post a number of photos, showing him playing against a number of different NBA teams. Coincidentally, the teams are ones that the Sixers could potentially meet en route to the NBA Finals.

The teams Embiid selected didn’t appear to be coincidental, as they are the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. Not only that, they were posted in that order.

Embiid is the unquestioned king of social media. If he plays long enough, he might become the GOAT.

And if the Sixers do end up meeting the Warriors in the Finals — who ya got?