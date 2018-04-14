Kristaps Porzingis addresses Knicks' search for a new head coach

The Knicks really don’t have anyone on their roster or coaching staff to boast about, aside from Kristaps Porzingis, who, at times, appeared to be acquirable via trade, for the right price.

Porzingis does have the benefit of being a star in the New York market, which is attractive, but eventually that fades, which is what happened with Carmelo Anthony. The Knicks are bad, and stars can only play on awful teams for so long before wanting to depart for a contender.

Still, Porzingis is remaining positive in the Knicks’ search for a new head coach, and he weighed in on that via a statement through ESPN’s Ian Begley.

Kristaps Porzingis was asked about having 4 NYK coaches in 4 seasons. "The situation is what it is. I’m sure the front office, they will make the right decisions. And to build something that can go a long way. I think they will make the right decisions so we have to trust them.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 14, 2018

Props to Porzingis for being supportive of the front office, even though they’re arguably the worst in the league. It’s hard to remain positive when the team’s hiring process for head coaches has been like a game of Russian roulette over the past decade or so.